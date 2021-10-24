T20 World Cup Scoreboard: India vs Pakistan

Pakistan innings: Mohammad Rizwan not out 79 Babar Azam not out 68 Extras: (lb-1, w-4) 5 Total: 152 for no loss in 17.5 overs Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-25-0, Mohammed Shami 3.5-0-43-0, Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-22-0, Varun Chakaravarthy 4-0-33-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-28-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)