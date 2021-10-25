Left Menu

Nail bomb kills one at restaurant in Ugandan capital

A bomb that killed at least one person in a pork restaurant on the outskirts of the Ugandan capital Kampala was packed with nails and shrapnel, police said on Sunday. The explosion, which occurred on Saturday night in a suburb in the northern outskirts of Kampala, killed a 20-year-old waitress and injured three people, two of whom were in critical condition.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 00:28 IST
Nail bomb kills one at restaurant in Ugandan capital

A bomb that killed at least one person in a pork restaurant on the outskirts of the Ugandan capital Kampala was packed with nails and shrapnel, police said on Sunday.

The explosion, which occurred on Saturday night in a suburb in the northern outskirts of Kampala, killed a 20-year-old waitress and injured three people, two of whom were in critical condition. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the police said the device had been made using local materials, adding: "All indications suggest an act of domestic terror."

The police could not be reached to say whether they had identified any suspects. In 2010, the Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab killed dozens of people in Kampala in a bomb attack, saying it was punishing Uganda for deploying troops in Somalia.

President Yoweri Museveni said Saturday's attack "seems to be a terrorist act". "The information I have is that 3 people came and left a package in kaveera (plastic bag) which later on exploded," he said in a tweet.

Videos shared on social media showed frightened diners outside the Digida Pork Joint, lit up by flashing blue police lights.

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global
4
Philippines scales up diplomatic protests against Beijing over South China Sea

Philippines scales up diplomatic protests against Beijing over South China S...

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021