Military force arrests media adviser of Sudanese prime minister -family
Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 07:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 07:59 IST
A military force stormed the house of Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's media adviser and arrested him early on Monday, family sources told Reuters.
Unidentified Sudanese military forces arrested four cabinet ministers and one civilian member of the ruling sovereign council, Al hadath TV said on Monday citing unnamed sources.
