Chinese President Xi calls for global cooperation on terrorism, climate change

China's President Xi Jinping on Monday called for more global cooperation on problems including terrorism, climate change and cyber security, in a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of China's return to the United Nations.
He said China opposes unilateralism, protectionism and zero-sum games.
