Internet services interrupted in Sudanese capital Khartoum - Reuters witness
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 25-10-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 09:06 IST
- Country:
- Sudan
Internet services were interrupted in the Sudanese capital Khartoum early on Monday, a Reuters witness said.
Several local media reports said internet services were down.
Military forces arrested several members of Sudan's civilian leadership early on Monday, Al Hadath TV reported, as a prominent pro-democracy group called on Sudanese people to take to the streets to resist any military coup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement