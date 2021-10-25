Sudan sovereign council head to make statement about developments- Al-Hadath TV
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 10:00 IST
The head of the Sudan sovereign council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, is expected to make a statement about developments unfolding in the African state, Al-Hadath TV reported on Monday.
The Dubai-based channel earlier said military forces arrested several members of Sudan's civilian leadership before dawn on Monday, as a prominent pro-democracy group called on Sudanese to take to the streets to resist any military coup.
