Sudanese military restrict civilians movement in Khartoum - Reuters witness

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 25-10-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 10:16 IST
  • Sudan

Heavily armed Sudanese army and paramilitary forces deployed on Monday across the capital Khartoum, restricting civilians' movements, as protesters carrying the national flag burnt tires in different areas of the city, a Reuters witness reported.

Military forces arrested several members of Sudan's civilian leadership before dawn on Monday, Al Hadath TV reported, as a prominent pro-democracy group called on Sudanese to take to the streets to resist any military coup.

