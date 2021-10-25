Left Menu

Sudanese pro-democracy group calls for strike, civil disobedience against coup

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-10-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 10:24 IST
Sudanese pro-democracy group calls for strike, civil disobedience against coup
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) called on Monday for a general strike and civil disobedience in face of a "military coup" following the arrest of prominent members of the country's civilian leadership.

"We urge the masses to go out on the streets and occupy them, close all roads with barricades, stage a general labour strike, and not to cooperate with the putschists and use civil disobedience to confront them," the group said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021