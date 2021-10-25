Sudanese pro-democracy group calls for strike, civil disobedience against coup

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) called on Monday for a general strike and civil disobedience in face of a "military coup" following the arrest of prominent members of the country's civilian leadership.

"We urge the masses to go out on the streets and occupy them, close all roads with barricades, stage a general labour strike, and not to cooperate with the putschists and use civil disobedience to confront them," the group said in a statement.

