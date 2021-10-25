Ministers, party leaders detained in apparent coup in Sudan - sources
Sudanese military and paramilitary forces deployed across the capital Khartoum, restricting civilians' movements, as protesters carrying the national flag burnt tires in different areas of the city, a Reuters witness reported. Khartoum airport was shut and international flights were suspended, according to Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel. There was no immediate comment from the military.
Most of the members of Sudan's cabinet and a large number of pro-government party leaders were arrested on Monday in an apparent coup in the capital Khartoum, three political sources said. Sudanese military and paramilitary forces deployed across the capital Khartoum, restricting civilians' movements, as protesters carrying the national flag burnt tires in different areas of the city, a Reuters witness reported.
Khartoum airport was shut and international flights were suspended, according to Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel. There was no immediate comment from the military. Sudanese state TV broadcast as normal.
Citing unidentified sources, Al Hadath said Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had been placed under house arrest, and that unidentified military forces arrested four cabinet ministers, one civilian member of the ruling Sovereign Council, and several state governors and party leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
