Delhi: Three Tihar jail prisoners attacked with blade by inmates

Three prisoners in Delhi's Tihar Jail were hospitalised following an attack with a blade by a group of four other prisoners.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 10:49 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Three prisoners in Delhi's Tihar Jail were hospitalised following an attack with a blade by a group of four other prisoners. According to Delhi Police, the injured have been now discharged after treatment.

The brawl between the prisoners took place on Saturday when four jail prisoners allegedly attacked three other inmates with a blade. On the complaint of the Jail Deputy Superintendent, Hari Nagar police station has registered a case of an attempt to murder against the accused. (ANI)

