India reports 14,306 new COVID-19 cases with Kerala contributing 8,538 fresh infections

India reported 14,306 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. Out of 14,306 new cases and 443 deaths in the country, Kerala reported 8,538 new cases and 71 deaths, yesterday.

The active caseload remained below the 2 lakh mark at 1,67,695 which is the lowest in 239 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.49 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020. The recovery of 18,762 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,35,67,367.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.18 per cent and it is currently at its highest peak since March 2020. With 443 new fatalities, the cumulative death toll mounted to 4,54,712 in the country.

The weekly positivity rate is at 1.24 per cent and it remained below 2 per cent for the last 31 days now. At 1.43 per cent, the daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 21 days and below 3 per cent for 56 consecutive days now.

The testing capacity across the country continues to expand. The last 24 hours saw a total of 9,98,397 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 60,07,69,717 cumulative tests. Meanwhile, with the administration of 12,30,720 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has gone up to 1,02,27,12,895 as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)

