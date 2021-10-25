Left Menu

3 inmates at Tihar injured during altercation with fellow prisoners

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 11:33 IST
3 inmates at Tihar injured during altercation with fellow prisoners
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three inmates got injured during an altercation with their fellow prisoners at Tihar central jail, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday, they said, adding police received information and reached DDU hospital.

They received the medico legal cases (MLCs) of Pinku (24), Sunil Sherawat (32) and Sunny (32). They received injuries from a sharp object, a senior police officer said.

Sunil and Pinku were referred to Safdardanj Hospital while Sunny's statement was recorded.

A complaint from Deputy Superintendent of Central Jail number-1 was received regarding the incident and a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hari Nagar police station, police added.

The accused named in the FIR were Rohit Kapoor, Rajesh, Sunil Sherawat and Sandeep Dalal were from cell number-2 ward-7 of central jail number-1, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021