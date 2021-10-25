Sudan PM Hamdok under house arrest -Sky News Arabia
Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 11:41 IST
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is under house arrest, Sky News Arabia reported on Monday citing his office.
A military force took the prime minister to "an unknown location", said another TV channel, Al-Arabiya, citing sources close to Hamdok.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
