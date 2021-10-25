U.S. Special Envoy says U.S. deeply alarmed at reports of military takeover in Sudan
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 11:49 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
U.S. Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman said on Monday the United States is deeply alarmed at reports of a military takeover of the transitional government in Sudan.
On the official Twitter of the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs, Feltman warned the military takeover would contravene Sudan's Constitutional Declaration and put at risk U.S. assistance to the country.
