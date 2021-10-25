Left Menu

SC asks Centre to put NEET-PG counselling on hold

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI) The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to put the counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (PG) on hold until it decides the validity of the Centre's decision to introduce Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker OBC and EWS reservation in the All India Quota (AIQ).

Updated: 25-10-2021 11:50 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
As the Supreme Court was informed that the full schedule for the counselling starting from October 24 and ending on October 29 has been announced, the Apex Court said the counselling should not proceed till the court decides the issue. (ANI)

