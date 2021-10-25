Routing error caused network outage, South Korean telco KT says

South Korean telecom service provider KT Corp said a widespread outage on Monday was due to a "routing error" and not a cyber attack as initially suspected. KT earlier said it suspected a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack brought down the network, and police said they were investigating.

"We initially assumed it was a DDoS (attack) due to traffic overload, but after close analysis, we determined the cause as a routing error," KT said in a statement. Services were restored more than an hour after the outage began, the Ministry of Science and ICT said in a statement.

