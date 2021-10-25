Left Menu

Officials detained, internet down in apparent Sudan coup

Sudans information ministry says the countrys interim Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok is under house arrest and being forced to issue a message in support of a military coup. Early Monday, U.S. Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Washington was deeply alarmed by reports of the military takeover.

Officials detained, internet down in apparent Sudan coup
Sudan's information ministry says the country's interim Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok is under house arrest and being forced to issue a message in support of a military coup. The news comes as the United States expressed alarm over recent developments in the country, in a transition to democracy for more than two years after former autocrat Omar al-Bashir was removed from power. Early Monday, U.S. Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Washington was “deeply alarmed” by reports of the military takeover.

