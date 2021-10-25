Two boys die after bricks fall on them in UP
PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 25-10-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Two boys, aged 8 and 10, died after a stack of bricks kept on the roadside fell on them in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.
The incident took place in Nakhasa area of the district Sunday evening.
Lucky (8) and Vishesh (10) suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital where they died, Nakhasa police station SHO Omkar Singh said.
Police is probing the matter and an FIR has been registered against Chandra Sen based on a complaint filed by the boys' family.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandra
- Nakhasa
- Uttar
- SHO Omkar Singh
- Sambhal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Yashwant Varma, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh sworn in as Delhi HC judges
Justice Satish Chandra Sharma takes over as Telangana HC CJ
Maharashtra bandh evokes good response in Chandrapur
Delhi court extends remand of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul in Rs 200 cr money laundering case
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez likely to appear before ED tomorrow in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case