Two boys die after bricks fall on them in UP

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 25-10-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 12:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two boys, aged 8 and 10, died after a stack of bricks kept on the roadside fell on them in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Nakhasa area of the district Sunday evening.

Lucky (8) and Vishesh (10) suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital where they died, Nakhasa police station SHO Omkar Singh said.

Police is probing the matter and an FIR has been registered against Chandra Sen based on a complaint filed by the boys' family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

