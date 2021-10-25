EU diplomat Borrell: following events in Sudan with utmost concern

Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, said on Monday that he was following events in Sudan - where an apparent military coup has taken place - with the utmost concern.

"Following with utmost concern ongoing events in #Sudan. The EU calls on all stakeholders and regional partners to put back on track the transition process," he wrote on his Twitter account.

