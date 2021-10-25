Sudan faces military coup, detainees should be freed - information ministry
Sudan is facing a full military coup, the information ministry said on Monday, urging the immediate release of all detainees.
The Sudanese people should try to stop the military's efforts to block democratic transition, it added in a statement to Reuters. "We invite everyone to continue the march until the coup attempt is brought down," it said.
