Sudanese ex-rebel leader arrested - Twitter
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 13:25 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The deputy chairman of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), Yasir Arman, was arrested from his home, his Twitter account said on Monday.
Arman was an advisor to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok after his insurgent group signed a peace deal in 2020 with transitional authorities and promised to integrate within the army.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abdalla Hamdok
Advertisement