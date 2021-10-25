Sudanese protesters approach military headquarters - TV images
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-10-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 13:39 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Sudanese protesters have crossed barricades and entered the street surrounding military headquarters in the capital Khartoum amid reports of an ongoing military coup, footage on the Qatar-based Al-Jazeera Mubasher television channel showed on Monday.
The footage also showed soldiers standing by as protesters passed them and marched down the street.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement