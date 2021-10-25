Left Menu

DJB directs officials to hire tankers with GPS devices to check 'water theft'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 14:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@DelhiJalBoard)
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has ordered officers concerned to hire water tankers fitted with GPS devices, following complaints of "water theft".

There were also complaints that some of the tankers never reached their destination points, officials said.

The utility has 1,211 tankers to supply water to areas, which do not have a piped network or where supply is interrupted due to maintenance and repair work.

Of these, only 407 are equipped with the GPS system.

The directions have been issued to all additional chief engineers (maintenance) to hire water tankers fitted with GPS devices so that proper tracking of their movement to the respective destination points can be ensured, the DJB order issued on Sunday read.

"Grievances have been received in the past with reference to missed trips, diverted routes, non-supply of water tankers to the requested destination point/consumers' end and theft of water, etc.," it said.

The utility also directed officials concerned to ensure the installation of GPS systems on all the tankers by November 1 for effective monitoring of water supply.

"It is reiterated that proper action by all engineers concerned is required to be taken to streamline the water supply system with a view to avoid such complaints and undue consumer harassment," the order said.

