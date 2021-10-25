Left Menu

Speeding SUV hits tempo in Delhi; 1 killed, 3 injured

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 14:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A tempo driver was killed, while three others, including a minor boy, were severely injured after a speeding SUV hit their vehicle in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, police said on Monday.

The tempo driver identified as Radhey Shyam received serious head injuries and was shifted to a trauma centre where he was declared brought dead, they said.

The accident took place on the stretch between Nehru Place to Okhla carriageway on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, police said.

The accused driver, Aaditya Khurana (25), of the offending vehicle was found to be under the influence of alcohol during the time of the accident. He was later arrested, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said information was received at 1.52 am on Monday regarding the accident at Outer Ring Road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

