Left Menu

MP: 108 ambulance service vehicle caught smuggling teak wood; 2 held

An ambulance of the 108 integrated call centre, which caters to medical emergencies in Madhya Pradesh, was caught carrying teak wood logs along with an oxygen cylinder in Katthiwada area of Alirajpur district, some five kilometres away from the Gujarat border, an official said on Monday.

PTI | Alirajpur | Updated: 25-10-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 14:12 IST
MP: 108 ambulance service vehicle caught smuggling teak wood; 2 held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An ambulance of the 108 integrated call centre, which caters to medical emergencies in Madhya Pradesh, was caught carrying teak wood logs along with an oxygen cylinder in Katthiwada area of Alirajpur district, some five kilometres away from the Gujarat border, an official said on Monday. Local residents stopped the vehicle late Saturday night after suspecting it may be smuggling teak wood cut from the Bhavra area or liquor and then informed forest department personnel, the official said.

''We got a tip off around 10pm on October 23 that a vehicle carrying teak wood from Bhavra was coming to Katthiwada. However, before we could arrive at the spot, the villagers had intercepted the vehicle. It was part of the 108 ambulance service with its registration starting with MP 02,'' Katthiwada forest ranger Yogendra Singh Bilwal told PTI on Monday morning. ''The seized teak wood, the cutting of which is banned across India, is worth Rs 15,000. Driver Vikram Dhakat (29) and his helper Arun Bamania (30), who fled from the spot, were later arrested. They have told us the teak wood was being taken to a police constable's place,'' he added.

The 108 ambulance service is run by the MP government under the public-private partnership model.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021