Two new judges appointed, one transferred

A judicial officer and an advocate were on Monday apppointed as judges of two high courts while another one was transferred from Andhra Pradesh to the Calcutta High Court.Uma Shanker Vyas, a judicial officer, was appointed as judge of the Rajasthan High Court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 14:13 IST
A judicial officer and an advocate were on Monday apppointed as judges of two high courts while another one was transferred from Andhra Pradesh to the Calcutta High Court.

Uma Shanker Vyas, a judicial officer, was appointed as judge of the Rajasthan High Court. Vikram D Chauhan, an advocate, was appointed as judge of the Allahabad High Court, the Law Ministry said. Justice Joymalya Bagchi of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has been sent to the Calcutta High Court, the ministry said.

