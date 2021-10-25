Left Menu

Minor girl sexually abused by old man, father commits suicide

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 25-10-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 14:26 IST
Minor girl sexually abused by old man, father commits suicide
A minor girl was allegedly sexually abused by an old man in Kerala's Kottayam district and her father, traumatised by the sufferings of his 10-year-old daughter, committed suicide on Monday, police said here.

According to police, the 42-year old father was depressed after learning of the abuse of his daughter allegedly by the 74-year old provision store owner in Kurichi near here and this is suspected to be the reason for him to end his life. He was found hanging in a building near to his house on Monday morning, police said.

Police had arrested the culprit in the sexual abuse case a few days ago and he is currently in judicial remand.

The store owner allegedly sexually abused the girl when she went to his shop to buy grocery items.

The accused had allegedly given sweets to the child so as not to divulge the information to anyone.

The incident came to light when her parents, seeing a difference in the child's behaviour, counselled her.

However, relatives alleged that the family was alienated by the society following the incident, and this could be one of the reasons for the girl's father to take the extreme step.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

