Left Menu

Rajnath Singh conducts surprise inspection of Defence Ministry offices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 14:35 IST
Rajnath Singh conducts surprise inspection of Defence Ministry offices
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday carried out a surprise inspection of the offices of his ministry at the South Block in the Raisina Hills area to check the work environment.

He went around various office blocks and inspected cleanliness, work atmosphere and interacted with the employees, officials said.

Singh passed necessary instructions wherever the need for improvement was identified, they said.

The minister was accompanied by the Secretary, Department of Defence Production, Rajkumar, and other officials of the ministry during the surprise inspection, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021