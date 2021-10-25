Sudanese anti-coup protesters face gunfire - information ministry
Reuters
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Sudan's information ministry said on Monday that protesters rejecting an apparent military coup were facing gunfire near the military's headquarters in the capital Khartoum.
It had said earlier on its official Facebook page that tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets heeding calls by the country's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to reject the coup.
