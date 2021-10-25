Left Menu

Centre's 'Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine' campaign going ahead successfully: PM Modi

Days after India achieved the landmark of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Centre's 'Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine' nationwide campaign is going ahead successfully.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-10-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:05 IST
Centre's 'Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine' campaign going ahead successfully: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after India achieved the landmark of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Centre's 'Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine' nationwide campaign is going ahead successfully. "In its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation has achieved a major milestone of administering 100 crore vaccine doses. With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, Ma Ganga and the trust of the people of Kashi, the campaign of 'Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine' is going ahead successfully," said PM Modi while addressing at the launch of PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh today.

The Prime Minister further slammed the previous governments in the Centre and said that the health infrastructure of the nation was not given attention for a long period of time after independence. The Prime Minister said, "For a long time after independence, not much attention was paid to health and healthcare facilities. People who governed the nation for years never bothered to invest in healthcare infrastructure."

PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will be one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. It will be in addition to the National Health Mission, according to PMO. The objective of PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission is to fill critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas.

It will provide support for 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in 10 High Focus States. Further, 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centres will be established in all the States. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021