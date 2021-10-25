Centre's 'Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine' campaign going ahead successfully: PM Modi

Days after India achieved the landmark of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Centre's 'Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine' nationwide campaign is going ahead successfully. "In its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation has achieved a major milestone of administering 100 crore vaccine doses. With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, Ma Ganga and the trust of the people of Kashi, the campaign of 'Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine' is going ahead successfully," said PM Modi while addressing at the launch of PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh today.

The Prime Minister further slammed the previous governments in the Centre and said that the health infrastructure of the nation was not given attention for a long period of time after independence. The Prime Minister said, "For a long time after independence, not much attention was paid to health and healthcare facilities. People who governed the nation for years never bothered to invest in healthcare infrastructure."

PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will be one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. It will be in addition to the National Health Mission, according to PMO. The objective of PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission is to fill critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas.

It will provide support for 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in 10 High Focus States. Further, 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centres will be established in all the States. (ANI)

