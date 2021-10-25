Raj CM meets governor
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-10-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:16 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called on Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan here on Monday.
A Raj Bhawan spokesperson described the meeting as a courtesy call by Chief Minister Gehlot to Governor Mishra.
