Raj CM meets governor

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-10-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:16 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@ashokgehlot51)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called on Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan here on Monday.

A Raj Bhawan spokesperson described the meeting as a courtesy call by Chief Minister Gehlot to Governor Mishra.

