ED attaches Rs 6.84-cr worth assets of ex-Bhagalpur ADM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:20 IST
Representative Image
The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth over Rs 6.84 crore in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged disproportionate assets case against a former ADM of Bihar's Bhagalpur and her family, officials said Monday.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) attaching 15 plots, a flat worth over Rs 1.53 crore, deposits of Rs 5,05,02,511 kept in 42 bank accounts, and ''surrender value'' of 12 different insurance policies worth Rs 26,00,123.39 of Jayshree Thakur and her family members, the ED said in a statement.

The ED case of money laundering is based on a 2013 FIR of Bihar Police against Thakur and her family members for "acquiring disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 13,98,38,213 through corrupt and illegal means, by abusing her position as a public servant".

The ED said its investigation found that "during the period 12.01.1987 to 30.06.2013, Jayshree Thakur, while being posted and functioning in different capacities and different posts under Bihar government, amassed disproportionate assets of Rs 13,98,38,213 through corrupt practices and misuse of her official capacity".

The disproportionate assets were amassed in the form of "movable and immovable properties in her name as well as in the name of her husband Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, son Rishikesh Chaudhary and daughter Rajshree Chaudhary".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

