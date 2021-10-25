PIL in Delhi HC seeks evacuation of 227 Indians, Afghan nationals stranded in Afghanistan

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi High Court relating to 227 Indian national and Hindu and Sikh community members of Afghanistan origin who are stranded in Afghanistan and who face threats to their lives and properties almost on a daily basis at the hands of the Taliban. The petitioner has sought urgent relief for their evacuation, issuance of e-visa and safe return to India.

The petition has been filed by Parminder Pal Singh through advocate Gurinder Pal Singh. The petitioner Parminder Pal Singh, is a social activist, and former spokesman of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee.

The petitioner has sought urgent intervention of the Delhi High Court saying that stranded persons are constantly and almost daily facing threats to their lives and properties at the hands of the Taliban. The petitioner has sought direction to the Government to issue e-visa to the 'stranded persons' at the earliest and without loss of any further time and to facilitate the evacuation of all the 227 stranded persons from Afghanistan to India by way of chartered/special flight(s) currently operating out of Kabul, Afghanistan and/or through any other mode.

The petitioner has also sought direction to the respondents to take up the matter with concerned counterpart and International agencies at the highest level for safe return/travel of stranded persons to India and provide security to them till their evacuation. The petitioner said that the stranded persons are constantly and almost daily facing threats to their lives and properties and are spending each minute in a state of extreme fear, tension and anxiety and yet, unfortunately till date, the Government of India have not taken any steps to provide any assistance of any type whatsoever to them in the matter of their evacuation/repatriation from Afghanistan to India.

"The long ordeal and waiting for grant of e-visa and lack of evacuation flights have taken a toll on both mental and physical well-being of these stranded persons," the petitioner said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)