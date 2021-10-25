Left Menu

Special anti-COVID vaccination drive in Delhi for devotees ahead of Chhath

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday announced a special COVID-19 inoculation drive for 10,000 people who would be observing Chhath Puja across the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:23 IST
Special anti-COVID vaccination drive in Delhi for devotees ahead of Chhath
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday announced a special COVID-19 inoculation drive for 10,000 people who would be observing Chhath Puja across the city. The special vaccination drive will be launched by the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri from Kadipur near Burari on Tuesday. "We have to celebrate Chhath Puja with precautions so a 'Chhath Vrati Special Vaccination Abhiyan' will be started from tomorrow (Tuesday). ''In this campaign, 10,000 devotees who would observe the Puja but could not get inoculated due to any reason would be covered," Tiwari told reporters at a press conference.

The BJP leader said that party councilors with the help of municipalities will visit every locality and identify people who could not get vaccinated against COVID-19. He said that the vaccination program will be carried out in association with an NGO Delhiites. He said that for the first phase the entire drive has been divided into 10 sectors. "In my constituency (Northeast Delhi), 4,000 vaccines will be administered to Chhath devotees while 1,000 each will be distributed in the remaining six parliamentary constituencies of Delhi. We aim to finish this special vaccination drive before November 9," Tiwari said. He also appealed to the Delhi administration to provide the necessary support for the special drive. Tiwari also said that all councilors of the BJP and municipal staff of the three civic bodies will begin the cleaning of Chhath Ghats soon. Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of ''Arghya' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

In an order issued on September 30, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places, including at riverbanks, water bodies, and temples, because of the threat posed by COVID-19.

Following this, Tiwari had staged protests at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded to allow Chhath celebrations. Later on October 14, Kejriwal wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to allow Chhath Puja in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021