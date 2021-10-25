African Union chair calls for release of Sudan's leadership - statement
Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 25-10-2021
Sudan's political leaders should be released and human rights respected, the African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement on Monday.
Faki also added talks should be resumed between the military and the civilian wing of the trasnsitional government.
