BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Imfinzi Improved Survival In Biliary Tract Cancer

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - IMFINZI IMPROVED SURVIVAL IN BILIARY TRACT CANCER

* ASTRAZENECA - IMFINZI PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL IN 1ST-LINE ADVANCED BILIARY TRACT CANCER IN TOPAZ-1 PHASE III TRIAL AT INTERIM ANALYSIS * ASTRAZENECA - IMFINZI PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY WAS WELL TOLERATED

* ASTRAZENECA - INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE CONCLUDED THAT TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT * ASTRAZENECA - IMFINZI PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY WAS WELL TOLERATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

