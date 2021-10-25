Left Menu

Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will develop infrastructure to check, monitor diseases, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will lead to the development of the infrastructure required to check and monitor diseases.

25-10-2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will lead to the development of the infrastructure required to check and monitor diseases. Addressing the launch event of PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, PM Modi said, "The health scheme will also augment screening of diseases. Under this mission, the infrastructure required to check and monitor diseases will be developed. The Ayushman Bharat Scheme has also provided free treatment to more than 2 crore poor people in hospitals."

The Prime Minister further said that the scheme will also provide employment opportunities to the people. "Along with providing healthcare facilities, PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will also provide employment opportunities to the people," he said.

PM Modi also slammed the previous governments at the Centre and said that the health infrastructure of the nation was not given attention for a long period of time after independence. PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission is one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. It will be in addition to the National Health Mission, according to the PMO.

The objective of the scheme is to fill critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. It will provide support for 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in 10 High Focus States. Further, 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centres will be established in all the States.

