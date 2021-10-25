Left Menu

Germany urges halt to apparent coup in Sudan

German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass condemned the attempted takeover in the vast east African country and called the news dismaying. This attempted coup must end immediately, he said, urging all those who bear responsibility for security and state order in Sudan to continue the peaceful political transition process in Sudan toward democracy. The statement Monday was one of several from other nations expressing concern about the arrest of Sudans interim prime minister and other senior officials.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 25-10-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:31 IST
Germany has demanded an immediate halt to the apparent military coup underway in Sudan. German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass condemned the attempted takeover in the vast east African country and called the news “dismaying.” “This attempted coup must end immediately,” he said, urging “all those who bear responsibility for security and state order in Sudan to continue the peaceful political transition process in Sudan toward democracy.” The statement Monday was one of several from other nations expressing concern about the arrest of Sudan's interim prime minister and other senior officials. Their whereabouts were not immediately known. Thousands of Sudanese protesters have flooded the streets as fears of a military coup grip the country two years after mass protests ousted autocrat Omar al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan with an iron fist for three decades. Since 2019, Sudan has been navigating a fragile transition to democracy.

