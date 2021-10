BRIEF-Merck Says EU Regulator Has Started Real-Time Review Of Its COVID-19 Pill

Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK - EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS INITIATED ROLLING REVIEW FOR MOLNUPIRAVIR, AN INVESTIGATIONAL ORAL MEDICINE FOR COVID-19 TREATMENT

* MERCK - IF GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION, MOLNUPIRAVIR COULD BE FIRST ORAL ANTIVIRAL MEDICINE FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 IN ADULTS IN THE EU Source text for Eikon:

