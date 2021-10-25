Left Menu

Sheriff: Child's remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in home

The skeletal remains of a child, and three surviving siblings who appear to have been abandoned, were found inside an apartment in the Houston area, a sheriff said.One of the children, a 15-year-old, called the Harris County Sheriffs Office on Sunday afternoon and told authorities that his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and the body was inside the apartment, the office said in a statement.Deputies responded and found the teen, and two other siblings ages 10 and 7, living alone in the apartment, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 25-10-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:34 IST
Sheriff: Child's remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in home
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The skeletal remains of a child, and three surviving siblings who appear to have been abandoned, were found inside an apartment in the Houston area, a sheriff said.

One of the children, a 15-year-old, called the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Sunday afternoon and told authorities that his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and the body was inside the apartment, the office said in a statement.

Deputies responded and found the teen, and two other siblings ages 10 and 7, living alone in the apartment, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters. The other child's skeletal remains were also located.

"It appears that the remains had been there for an extended period of time. And I emphasize extended," Gonzalez said.

The sheriff said it also appeared that the surviving children were "fending for each other," with the oldest sibling caring for the younger two. It was unclear whether any of the kids were attending school.

The younger children appeared to be malnourished and had physical injuries, the statement said. All three siblings were taken to a hospital to be assessed and treated.

The mother of the children and her boyfriend were later located, authorities said. Both were being questioned.

Neighbors expressed shock and disbelief when they learned about the children. Kayla Williams told the Houston Chronicle that she has two children, but she doesn't plan to tell them what happened.

"I don't need to put this in their heads," she said. "This is crazy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021