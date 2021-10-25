Left Menu

Sudan military dissolves transitional government in apparent coup

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a military officer who headed the Sovereign Council, a power-sharing ruling body, announced a state of emergency across the country and dissolved the council and the transitional government. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was detained and moved to an undisclosed location after refusing to issue a statement in support of the coup, said the information ministry, still apparently under the control of Hamdok's supporters.

Image Credit: Twitter(@Mo_IbrahimFdn)

Soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan's cabinet on Monday and a military officer dissolved the transitional government, while opponents of the takeover took to the streets where gunfire and injuries were reported. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a military officer who headed the Sovereign Council, a power-sharing ruling body, announced a state of emergency across the country and dissolved the council and the transitional government.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was detained and moved to an undisclosed location after refusing to issue a statement in support of the coup, said the information ministry, still apparently under the control of Hamdok's supporters. The ministry said tens of thousands of people opposed to the coup had taken to the streets and had faced gunfire near the military's headquarters in the capital Khartoum.

At least 12 people were injured in clashes, a doctors' committee said on its Facebook page, without providing further details. The director of Hamdok's office, Adam Hereika, told Reuters that the military had mounted its takeover despite "positive movements" towards an agreement between Hamdok and military leaders, following meetings with a visiting U.S. special envoy, Jeffrey Feltman.

A Reuters journalist in Khartoum saw joint forces from the military and from the powerful, paramilitary Rapid Support Forces stationed in the streets of Khartoum. They restricted civilians' movements, as protesters carrying the national flag burnt tires in different parts of the city.

