Germany's Merkel to attend World Climate Conference in Glasgow
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-10-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 16:16 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Glasgow to take part in the World Climate Conference there from Oct. 31, government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Monday.
He added the German environment minister will attend the event as well, and details will be announced later.
