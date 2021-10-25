Left Menu

Dead fish found floating in Rabindra Sarobar

We have to find out what happened in Rabindra Sarobar. PTI SUS RG RG

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-10-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 16:20 IST
Dead fish found floating in Rabindra Sarobar
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of dead fish were seen floating in the water of Rabindra Sarobar here since Sunday triggering fear about contamination in water among environmentalists.

The state agency Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), custodian of the lake, confirmed the developments and said a team has been sent to the spot.

Environmentalist S M Ghosh said ''dead fish is everywhere in Lake. Found yesterday and today. Lake water is toxic now.'' Ghosh said the dissolved oxygen level in Lake water appeared very very poor causing the deaths of at least 25-30 dead fishes.

KMDA Chief Executive Officer Antara Acharya told PTI, ''we have sent a team of experts after coming to know about the development.'' To a question, Acharya said there have been indeed instances of dead fish floating in the lake water for past two days and the KMDA will take remedial steps to increase oxygen level in the water including putting in more algae and other watery plants.

Acharya said ''floating dead fish can be spotted in a waterbody for various factors. We have to find out what happened in Rabindra Sarobar.'' PTI SUS RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021