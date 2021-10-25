Burhan announcement in Sudan amounts to 'military coup' - information ministry

Sudanese general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has effectively staged a "military coup", the country's information ministry said in reaction to his announcements on Monday declaring a state of emergency and dissolving govermement.

The information ministry is one of the few government bodies still commenting on the situation in Sudan after the detention of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

