Two persons electrocuted due to suspected electrofishing

Two men, found dead in a canal near here on Monday died due to electrocution during suspected illegal electrofishing activity, police said.

The decomposed bodies of Sanal (35) and Thomas (50) were found in a canal near here on Monday, police said.

''The inquest shows that they both were electrocuted. In these areas, locals use live electric wires to catch fish. We found a headlamp which is normally used by those engaged in fishing. We also found a wire which is suspected to have been used to conduct electricity,'' police told PTI.

Police said some miscreants steal power from nearby electric posts while some others bring batteries along with them for electrofishing.

The duo were missing from their houses for the last few days. ''We are probing all angles. We are probing whether anyone else is involved in this incident,'' police said.

As police had the information that they both were missing, the family members of the duo were informed and they identified the bodies based on the clothes they were wearing.

