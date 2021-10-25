Delhi riots: Court slams police for not supplying coloured photos relied upon in charge sheet to accused

A Delhi court has pulled up the police for not complying with its directions to supply colored photographs and CCTV footage to the accused in February 2020 riots cases in a time-bound manner, asking why appropriate legal action be not taken against the officials concerned.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg issued the warning after Vinod, one of the accused in a riots case, apprised him that although he has received the complete copy of the charge sheet, the colored copies of photographs relied upon by the prosecution in it have not been supplied to him.

Expressing displeasure over this, the judge noted that the investigating officer (IO) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) have failed to ensure the compliance of its earlier direction to ''ensure the supply of copies of colored photos and CCTV footage in all the riots cases to all the accused against proper acknowledgment in a time-bound manner''.

In an order dated October 23, he directed a show cause be issued to the IO and DCP (NE), asking why appropriate action as per law, including under Section 60 read with section 122 of Delhi Police Act, be not taken against them for non-compliance of directions of the court.

"The explanation be furnished by the IO as well as DCP NE through Joint Commissioner of Police Eastern Range," the judge directed, asking them to remain present on the next date of hearing if they wish to avail the opportunity of personal hearing on the show cause notice.

He further directed the IO to supply the colored copy of all the photographs to the accused Vinod against proper acknowledgment.

"Copies [of the order] be also sent to DCP NE, Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range and Commissioner of Police, Delhi for their information and compliance," he added and posted the matter for further proceedings on October 28.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in February 2020, after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiraled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

