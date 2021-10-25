Left Menu

25-10-2021
TMC releases 'charge sheet' detailing Goa's woes
The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Monday released a 10-point ''charge sheet'' against the present BJP government in Goa as well as earlier dispensations.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, senior leaders Saugata Roy, Babul Supriyo and Luizinho Faleiro, the last two having joined the party recently from the BJP and Congress respectively, were present when the document was released at Azad Maidan here.

The TMC ''charge sheet'' claimed Goa was the eighth worst among all states in India in terms of unemployment, while the economy was in such a precarious condition that the average citizen can't buy a house in the state.

It said five out of 12 talukas in Goa are facing shortage of potable water, while it was also witnessing ''state sponsored environmental destruction'' with the Pramod Sawant government backing the Vasco-Mollem double track work and construction of Mopa airport.

''We are here for the women, who cannot walk safely on the streets, for the youth who cannot get jobs. As long as it takes, we will fight till the finish," Moitra told reporters.

The TMC has accused past and current governments of betraying fishermen and farmers, destroying healthcare and education and failing to provide social justice.

