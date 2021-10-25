Left Menu

MP govt to take legal action if Dabur fails to withdraw 'lesbian' Karva Chauth ad: home minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said he has directed the state police chief to convey to Dabur India to withdraw an objectionable beauty product advertisement showing two women celebrating the Karva Chauth festival and take legal steps if the ad is not taken back by the consumer goods maker.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said he has directed the state police chief to convey to Dabur India to withdraw an ''objectionable'' beauty product advertisement showing two women celebrating the Karva Chauth festival and take legal steps if the ad is not taken back by the consumer goods maker. The statement came after the advertisement of Fem cream bleach, a product of Dabur India Limited, showing a same-sex couple celebrating Karva Chauth and watching each other through a sieve.

On Karva Chauth, married women, especially in North India, observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands. Karva Chauth was observed on Sunday. “I consider this a serious matter. More so because such advertisements and clippings are made on the rituals of Hindu festivals only. They (the advertisement) showed lesbians celebrating Karva Chauth and seeing each other through a sieve. In future, they will show two men taking 'feras' (marrying each other according to Hindu rituals). This is objectionable,” Mishra told reporters.

The state home minister said he has directed the DGP (Director General of Police) to ask the company to withdraw this advertisement. ''And if it fails to do so, take legal steps after examining the advertisement,'' he added.

