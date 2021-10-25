Global rules cannot be written by individual countries: Chinese President Xi takes swipe at US

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that the international law with the UN at the core should be observed by all countries without exception and the global rules cannot be written by individual countries, in a veiled attack on the US.

''We should resolutely uphold the authority and standing of the United Nations, and work together to practice true multilateralism," Xi said here while speaking at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the "lawful seat" of China in the UN and its inclusion as a veto-wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council.

''Countries should uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order underpinned by international law and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,'' Xi said.

In a veiled attack on the US and its allies, Xi said, ''international rules can only be made by the 193 UN Member States together, and not decided by individual countries or blocs of countries.'' ''International rules should be observed by the 193 UN Member States, and there is and should be no exception. Countries should respect the United Nations, take good care of the UN family, refrain from exploiting the Organisation, still less abandoning it at one's will, and make sure that the United Nations plays an even more positive role in advancing humanity's noble cause of peace and development," he said.

The relations between the US and China are at an all-time low. The two countries are currently engaged in a bitter confrontation over various issues, including trade, Beijing's aggressive military moves in the disputed South China Sea, and human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang region.

Xi said Chinese people have always upheld the authority and sanctity of the UN and practiced multilateralism and China's cooperation with the UN has deepened steadily for the past 50 years.

He said China has faithfully fulfilled its responsibility and mission as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, stayed true to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and upheld the central role of the UN in international affairs.

China has stood actively for a political settlement of disputes through peaceful means, Xi said, adding that it has sent over 50,000 peacekeepers to UN peacekeeping operations, and is now the second-largest financial contributor to both the UN and its peacekeeping operations.

He said the international community should step up cooperation and work together to address the various challenges and global issues facing humanity.

The international community is confronted by regional disputes as well as global issues such as terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity, and biosecurity, Xi said.

''Only with more inclusive global governance, more effective multilateral mechanisms, and more active regional cooperation, can these issues be addressed effectively,'' he said.

