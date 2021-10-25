Left Menu

Equestrian: Major Deepanshu Sheoran qualifies for Asian Games after winning trials

Updated: 25-10-2021 17:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Equestrian Major Deepanshu Sheoran of 61 Cavalry has qualified for the next year's Asian Games after winning the selection trials for the eventing discipline, here.

Major Sheoran won the gold medal at FEI CCI 2 star Long eventing competition with a score of 32.7 ahead of Rakesh Kumar, who managed a score of 34.9, and Mahesh Kumbhar (41.8).

Eventing is an equestrian event where a single horse and rider combination competes against other competitors in three phases consisting of each of three disciplines of Dressage, Cross Country, and Show Jumping on three different days as an equestrian triathlon. A total of 51 horse riders' combinations participated in the trials, conducted by the Indian Army through its only horse Cavalry regiment -- the 61 Cavalry -- from October 20 to 24.

Competitors accumulate penalty points in each phase and at the end of the event, the pair with the lowest score takes home top honors.

Selection trials for Dressage & Show Jumping disciplines will be held in Bengaluru.

